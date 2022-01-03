Spoiler for Brock Lesnar’s first 3 opponents after WWE Championship win

Bengaluru, Jan 3: The Beast was unleashed in the main event of the inaugural WWE Day 1 event, this past Saturday night. For the sixth time in his illustrious career, Brock Lesnar ended up winning the WWE Championship and thus he headed back to the top of the mountain in the WWE.
Originally, the WWE Title match was scheduled to be a Fatal-4-Way with the former champion Big E defending against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
However, Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the PPV that resulted in his Universal Title defence getting cancelled. Lesnar was then added to the WWE Championship match, making it a Fatal-5-Way.
In the end, Lesnar pinned Big E to clinch the title win while the PPV ended with a staredown with Lashley. Now reports claim that these latter two names are the frontrunners to get title shots from the new champion.
