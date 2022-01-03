Spoiler for Brock Lesnar’s first 3 opponents after WWE Championship win

Originally, the WWE Title match was scheduled to be a Fatal-4-Way with the former champion Big E defending against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.

However, Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the PPV that resulted in his Universal Title defence getting cancelled. Lesnar was then added to the WWE Championship match, making it a Fatal-5-Way.



In the end, Lesnar pinned Big E to clinch the title win while the PPV ended with a staredown with Lashley. Now reports claim that these latter two names are the frontrunners to get title shots from the new champion.





One of the first planned opponents for the new WWE Champion will reportedly be former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, according to Dave Meltzer. In an update, WWFOldSchool reports that Brock Lesnar vs. Big E for the WWE Championship is currently planned for the Royal Rumble 2022 PPV.After the obligated rematch for Big E gets over, the dream match between Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is being targeted for the Super ShowDown 2022 PPV in Saudi Arabia in February.Then Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is still pencilled in to happen WrestleMania 38, which should mark the end of their ongoing feud. No information was revealed on whether Lesnar will still be the WWE Title, heading into Wrestlemania.In case he holds the prestigious belt until the Biggest Event of the Year, then his scheduled bout against Reigns could become a Champion vs. Champion encounter in a battle where two prime champions from Raw and Smackdown will go head-to-head.Brock Lesnar is a free agent in the WWE since he wasn’t picked by any particular brand during the Draft 2021 edition. But since he’s holding the WWE Championship, he’s likely to be a part of the Raw brand, moving forward. More on the story will unfold from this week’s red brand episode.