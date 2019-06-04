Spoiler for huge return during WWE Smackdown Live

It is a well-known fact that The Undertaker will face the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee in a never-before-seen match at the Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7. Hence, WWE.com confirmed an appearance for the former Universal Champion,

“Three days before his highly anticipated matchup against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will journey to SmackDown LIVE for the first time ever this coming Tuesday!

"The former Universal Champion hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since the night after he battled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. It does not go unnoticed that Goldberg is choosing to appear on SmackDown, the brand with which The Phenom has long been associated.

"What are Goldberg’s intentions and what will his rare appearance mean for his once-in-a-lifetime clash with The Deadman next Friday?”

His appearance marks a follow up of the match buildup which began on Monday Night Raw with an appearance by The Undertaker. The Deadman returned to the flagship show to deliver a major statement to his next opponent in the squared circle. Now, a response seems evident from Goldberg on Smackdown who is the headliner for this week's show.

In reality, the fans may get a double dose of pleasant surprise when they see the Super ShowDown warriors sharing the same ring on Smackdown. As per the current advertisements by the host venue of the show, The Undertaker is also scheduled to be in attendance for tonight and thereby set up a preview for this Friday's match.

Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas has been promoting the following in their social media page to sell out tonight's Smackdown,

“Good morning Laredo! GREAT NEWS. WWE HALL OF FAMER THE UNDERTAKER IS COMING TO SMACKDOWN LIVE!”

Now The Undertaker is definitely not a Hall of Famer but if he does appear on the show, it will be only to face one of the elite members of the prestigious club.

WWE has not confirmed anything regarding this appearance of The Undertaker on Smackdown as they want it to happen as a surprise for the TV fans. A face-to-face confrontation between these two legends seem really mouth-watering as we wait for the first-ever bout between them at Super ShowDown.

Plus, if The Undertaker arrives on Smackdown, it will be the rarest occasion of this decade where he will be present on both WWE's weekly shows on back-to-back nights. No wonder WWE will want this to happen as they look to pull up the TV viewership as much as possible. We also need to mention that the venue of the show is advertising two more matches as follows,

• WWE Championship Triple Threat Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

• Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Both these matches are scheduled to take place at the upcoming PPV event named Stomping Grounds on June 23rd. Hence, these lineups are likely to be stored in the non-televised dark segment which is only exclusive to the fans, live in-attendance for the go-home episode of Smackdown for Super ShowDown in Laredo, Texas.