Spoiler: Full match card of WWE Money in the Bank 2020 PPV

The first post-WrestleMania 36 PPV, Money In The Bank is slated to take place on Sunday, May 10, 2020, with the venue is yet to be declared.

But it is confirmed that at least a portion of the show will take place at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. WWE will host the first-ever 'Climb The Corporate Ladder’ Matches for men and women's division, as confirmed on SmackDown.

BREAKING: WWE Superstars will climb the corporate ladder at #MITB!



The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters but the briefcases will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower! https://t.co/iGoIUggwzo pic.twitter.com/TqawawkBXs — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020

The male and female superstars will have to climb through the stairs of the building to reach the top floor in order to get hold of the briefcase. Alongside these two main attraction matches, several championship matches are lined up to be inserted into the Money In The Bank pay-per-view match card.

As noted by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match card for next month's show has already been finalized. The projected matches were listed which are as follows:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Miz and Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Tamina

WWE Women’s Tag TeamChampions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Dana Brooke and Carmella

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Also, going by the storyline in progress on SmackDown, it's expected that a mixed tag team match will be there on Money In The Bank match card where Otis teams with her ladylove Mandy Rose against Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville.

Additionally, Fightful Select reported that WWE has already filmed parts or perhaps the entire two Money In The Bank ladder matches, already. Talents were reportedly flown to the WWE Headquarters on last Tuesday night to film those contents. The shoot went on for an entire day.

WWE wanted to tape the matches on a single day and thus “tedious” jobs and a lot of “hurry up and wait” went down, during the shoot. The source noted that Money In The Bank ladder matches will be quite cinematic, this year, similar to that of the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Money In The Bank was originally scheduled to take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore but the venue cancelled the show amid Coronavirus outbreak. So the expectation was that WWE will tape the show from the Performance Center.

But WrestleVotes recently gave updates stating WWE won't use the training center facility for the gimmick-based PPV. The other host venue apart from WWE Headquarters will be confirmed, later.