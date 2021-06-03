Spoiler: John Cena set for career-altering win at WWE Money in the Bank?

Bengaulru, June 3: As confirmed last month, WWE is returning to the road with their usual live touring schedule starting from July 16 onwards.
Two days later from that date, they will be hosting the annual Money in the Bank event that marks the first PPV since Wrestlemania 37 to have fans in attendance from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
To welcome back the fans, WWE is reportedly planning to have John Cena onboard who could also be seen in a mega match against Roman Reigns.
WWE SummerSlam 2021: Two franchise players booked for mega bout?
The two titans are speculated to clash for the second time in their career at Summerslam 2021 over the Universal Championship, according to the Mat Men Wrestling Podcast. But before that, John Cena may find an interesting way to enter the title picture.
Reports from The Dirty Sheets Patreon page claim that the former franchise player is currently scheduled to return on the July 16th episode of SmackDown and declare himself to be a part of the Men’s Money In The Bank 2021 Ladder Match.
On Raw 1000, Cena lost to CM Punk after Big Show interfered and the referee ruled a disqualification ending to the match. Thus, the sixteen-time world champion became the first WWE Superstar to unsuccessfully cash in a Money in the Bank contract.
If the creative team wants to go forward with this idea then Cena might earn his title match in some other way. For now, Hell in a Cell in June is the primary focus for WWE officials as we’ll have to wait for some more weeks to learn how things will unfold in time for the July PPV.
