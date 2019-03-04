Spoiler on a bigger Shield reunion on tonight’s WWE Raw

Seeds of this match were also planted on WWE Raw in Atlanta. Reigns and Rollins teamed up to save Dean Ambrose from a beatdown. This did tease a Shield reunion even at a time when Dean Ambrose is playing the role of a partial heel. The trio was supposed to be back to deliver a tag team match against four heels at Fastlane.

Furthermore, John Pollock of PostWrestling.com has also confirmed that a bigger version of The Shield might be unveiled, soon. WWE creative team has indeed planned to bring the faction back. With tonight marking the go-home episode of WWE Raw, it is justified to have the reunion when the show airs from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

As per the source, Braun Strowman will act as the fourth member of The Shield to set up an eight-man tag team match. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Elias will be the four opponents against the babyface team since the storyline suggests this. However, there's still some contradictory happening around this match.

Apparently, the host venue of Fastlane pay-per-view is advertising a separate match for this Sunday night. As per the local ads, it's going to be Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin in a two-on-three handicap match. This wipes out the chances of a full-fledged reunion of The Shield.

Dean Ambrose is the one who will remain heel in this scenario as we can see. It's quite significant at this point since WWE officials have become desperate in order to sign him in a new deal. If he remains unhappy with the WWE then Wrestlemania week might mark his departure from the company. Cancelling the Shield reunion will ensure a singles contest for him on April 7th.

Roman Reigns has reportedly taken the responsibility of re-signing Dean Ambrose. So these two might end up facing each other at Wrestlemania 35. The Lunatic Fringe could make himself relevant by facing the poster boy of WWE and thereby extending his stay in the biggest pro-wrestling banner of the world. This could be the only reason why The Shield reunion could be restrained from becoming a reality. To know more on this context we have to wait until WWE Raw airs, tonight.