Spoiler on a shocking heel turn around WWE Championship

By Raja
Kofi Kingston celebrates with Big E and Xavier Woods after winning WWE Championship (image courtesy WWE.com)
Kofi Kingston celebrates with Big E and Xavier Woods after winning WWE Championship (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, May 30: The course of WWE Championship witnessed a massive change after Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Kofi Kingston remained the title-holder by defeating Kevin Owens but the planned rematch between them was postponed due to a surprise return. Dolph Ziggler returned to WWE after a hiatus of more than five months to target the champion for a title opportunity.

WWE.com confirmed same soon that Ziggler will indeed face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at next month’s WWE Super ShowDown 2019 pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. These two superstars have had numerous battles for WWE’s mid-card titles, over the years. But this will be a grand moment for them when they headline a global event in Saudi Arabia where they are set to fight for the most coveted prize in sports entertainment.

Additionally, the return of Dolph Ziggler may not be just for a one-off match at Super ShowDown. WWE creative may have sketched a long-term plan involving him via an upcoming heel-turn. As reported by Slice Wrestling, New Day’s own Big E will turn into a villain by betraying Kofi Kingston and joining the show-off to form a new faction, (via wwfoldschool.com)

"According to Slice Wrestling, WWE officials are discussing the idea of Big E turning on The New Day by attacking Kofi Kingston and then reuniting with Dolph Ziggler. For those who don’t remember, Big E used to have a partnership with Ziggler and AJ Lee on WWE programming a few years back."

Big E was out of action due to a knee injury following Wrestlemania 35. He, however, showed up on the same night when Dolph Ziggler returned only to get shelved once again via a backstage assault from Kevin Owens. Two comebacks on the same night may have been booked for a reason as these two were in a tag team, years ago. Kofi, stealing the spotlight as the WWE Champion may be a valid reason for Big E may to join his former buddy and leave The New Day, for good.

WWE always considered Big E as a bonafide singles competitor since his debut on the main roster. In fact, he was a Intercontinental Champion before joining the New Day and transitioned into the muscle of the group which also hold the title for the longest reigning tag team champions of all-time. It may be time for him to make a solid comeback as a solo competitor and make the long-time rumour of the New Day breakup become true.

More WWE News

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown new day
Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
