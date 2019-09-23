Spoiler on Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston on WWE Smackdown’s FOX debut

Then Smackdown will move to FOX with a fresh overall feel hoping to become more mainstream than ever. Also, the Draft will be back to alter the rosters of these two shows. As per the recent updates, Brock Lesnar should play a pivotal role in all of these following his miraculous return, last week.

The Former Universal Champion came back on Smackdown targeting the reigning WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. His advocate Paul Heyman issued a challenge for the championship on FOX’s debut show on October 4th.

Kofi accepted it to confirm that a solid match will go down as the main event of the show which is billed as the 20th anniversary of Smackdown Live. Also, it may end with a new champion since all the factors are favouring the challenger, as of now.

Reports from Wrestling Observer suggested that FOX wants an overall 'sports feel’ on SmackDown. This is why WWE booked Brock Lesnar (who is the most legitimate athlete in WWE) in the main event of the first SmackDown on FOX.

The officials are high on the beast incarnate who is likely to become the marquee attraction on Friday nights from now on. So, it’s almost certain that he will dethrone Kofi Kingston from the championship reign that began at Wrestlemania 35.

Betting odds are also heavily against Kofi Kingston as people feel he is not on the same level to that of The Beast Incarnate. So chances are the least that he could pin Lesnar to retain the championship. But the rivalry will continue considering that both these men are being advertised on a November 15th episode of Smackdown which will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

We have earlier reported that Ronda Rousey being in an 'impregnation vacation' is one significant reason that Brock Lesnar has returned on Smackdown and got the impromptu title shot. Having an illustrious career in the field of mainstream sports went in favour for the former UFC fighter where even critics are also opining on putting the most prestigious belt in sports entertainment on The Conqueror.

Is this a glimpse into the future???@BrockLesnar has challenged @TrueKofi to a battle for the #WWEChampionship on #FridayNightSmackDown's Oct. 4 debut on FOX! pic.twitter.com/8PU2r10Dw0 — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray (aka WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Rey Dudley) talked about the upcoming contest between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar. He stated that crowning Lesnar with the WWE Championship is what’s 'best for business’. More eyes will be on the show as FOX targets to average 3 million viewers every week. Here’s what the tag team wrestling legend said, (courtesy sescoops.com)

“Brock’s name is known by people who might not be wrestling fans, Brock should bring a lot of eyes to this show on Friday, he’s the biggest name, and that’s why they’re going with him. And Brock as your champion is what’s best for business right now, with your show going to FOX.”