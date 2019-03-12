Spoiler on dream WWE Wrestlemania match for Hardy Boyz

It is currently rumored that the Hardy Boyz will compete in Smackdown tag team championship match against The Usos at Wrestlemania 35. The idea of pitting two of the best teams from their respective eras at the grandest stage is a wise one as it is expected to bring the attention back to tag team division on the Blue brand and the WWE overall. So, the booking will be a no-brainer for the creative team.

There have also been reports that suggest that WWE's tag teams contestants were not happy as they believed the company barely used their talents. But, with talks of a match between The Hardy Boyz and The Usos, the tag team division will definitely see a step in the right direction. Fans also did not expect to see this match on such short notice.

So the official announcement of this match is expected to garner a lot of attention from the worldwide fanbase. Most likely, the storyline between the two tag teams will start from tonight on Smackdown Live. The Hardy Boyz recently spoke to The Five Count to drop hints of the upcoming match against the Samoan Twins,

“For sure. I got a really strong feeling about the Hardy Boyz reuniting — us against The Usos at Mania. I’m feeling that pretty big, we’ll see.”

As we mentioned earlier, the WWE Universe did not expect to see the tag team of Matt and Jeff Hardy back onboard. Matt was dealing with a back injury that nearly ended his career, last summer. He was in a very bad shape as it led to talks that we may have seen the last of him in a squared circle. But now he has returned after shedding several pounds and looks better than ever.

Jeff Hard, on the other hand, has been a regular name on Smackdown Live for the last year. According to The Dirty Sheets, he was about to get a main event push around Wrestlemania. Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan could have been the WWE Championship match lineup if he had renewed his contract at the earliest. But getting this dream tag team match is a fair opportunity.

As for The Usos, they are the standard bearers of the WWE's current tag team division. For the first time ever, they head into Wrestlemania as the tag team champions and will get the best competition that they possibly expect. So, what better way to cement their own legacy in a matchup where two generations collide to reign supreme over one another?