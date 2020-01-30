Spoiler on five huge matches set for WWE WrestleMania 36

At the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view this past Sunday night, McIntyre won the men's Royal Rumble match to earn the right to compete for the most prestigious prize in the sports entertainment.

Charlotte Flair, meanwhile, won the women's Royal Rumble match to choose one of the women's champions of the roster and face her at the grandest stage of them all.

At this point, the plan is to build up a storyline between her and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley to culminate a fresh match at WrestleMania 36, as reported earlier. The earlier plan of a Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley lineup has been nixed.

Roman Reigns has always been the chosen one to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship in a marquee match from SmackDown and that lineup is intact on the WrestleMania 36 match card.

The Big Dog was originally slated to win the men's Royal Rumble match while Shayna Baszler was penciled in to win the women's battle royal. But the officials changed plans in due course as WWE selected two different names to replace them.

However, the good news is that both the earlier favourites to win the 30-superstar rumble matches will still get the planned matches at WrestleMania 36.

While Reigns will feature in one of the main events against The Fiend, Shayna Baszler is still exoected to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. These two had an altercation back in the Survivor Series 2019 pay-per-view event which may have already planted the seeds of the upcoming angle.

As for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair, won't be crossing brand to feature in a match against her former bestie, Bayley. So WWE is likely to go with Sasha Banks when picking the next number one contender for the belt possessed by the female superstar who once used to associate with The Hugger gimmick.

Apart from these title matches, only one non-title match is likely to be set for WrestleMania 36 featuring WWE Hall of Famer Edge. He has already started a program following his in-ring return with Randy Orton and that should go all the way through the showcase of immortals.

Orton turned heel to beat down Edge earlier this week on Raw and that indicates a potential match on the WrestleMania match card unless they lock horns early at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

Here are the six matches that have either already been confirmed for WrestleMania 36 or will be in due course:

– WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– Universal Championship Match: The Fiend (c) vs. Roman Reigns

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks

– NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Edge vs. Randy Orton