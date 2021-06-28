Spoiler on huge title match planned by WWE for 2021 fall

With that move, WWE creative team churned a top superstar out of him who has been involved in the title picture, since then. But for the past few months, the consistency of Drew McIntyre decreased as he failed to win back the gold despite getting a number of opportunities.

This includes the latest loss at Hell in a Cell 2021 where he failed to become a 3-time WWE Champion. Per the stipulation of that match, he can’t challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title again as long as Lashley is the champion.

The loss also marked two consecutive losses for Drew McIntyre inside the Cell structure (last year, Randy Orton defeated him in a Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Title).

If that wasn’t it then last week’s Raw handed the top superstar another clean unprecedented pinfall loss to Riddle, a newbie. That being said, rumours are pretty rife about the downfall of his career.

That may not be the case, as a big change is reserved for him, approximately two months from now. WWFOldSchool reports that there have been talks of moving the Scottish Warrior to SmackDown during the 2021 Draft, which is scheduled to take place after SummerSlam.

This move is likely being made to ensure a program between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship. As reported earlier, Big E is one of the names that might be heading to Raw from Smackdown. So. McIntyre moving to Smackdown would be a trade, in return.

Additionally, there’ve been speculations on who would be strong enough to dethrone Roman Reigns, the top-most heel of the roster, from his current title reign. It appears that none but McIntyre will be built up for that spot.

Last year at Survivor Series 2020, Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns featured in the main event in a Champion vs. Champion match. Using his mean antics, WWE’s Tribal Chief picked up the win and thereby kept his winning streak, intact. But after the match, McIntyre admitted that he isn’t finished with Reigns.

Now it appears that the two multi-time champions are likely to cross paths after WWE Draft 2021. Divided into two parts, Draft Night One will take place on the August 30th edition of RAW (from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) and while Night Two will take place on the September 3rd edition of SmackDown (from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida).