Spoiler on John Cena getting a championship match at Wrestlemania 35

Even now the biggest event is around the corner, the former franchise player is busy with his Hollywood assignments rather than showing up for the WWE Universe. But WWE creative team found a way to insert him into the context.

Over Smackdown Live, R-Truth brought back the tradition of United States Open Challenge made famous by John Cena. We saw him cutting promos about how the 16-time world champion always inspired him. He even went on to perform some of the pendant moves of Cena. In the end, the night ended in a devastating fashion for him when Samoa Joe took the belt away from him. He picked up his first championship since entering the main roster.

Now Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer that this title switch was eyed to produce a dream match on Wrestlemania 35. The current plan is to bring back John Cena at the grandest stage to face Samoa Joe. These two will battle it out in a United States Championship match. WWE Universe expected to see these two battling out for a long time which might finally become a reality.

Apparently, the storyline has also begun with Samoa Joe cutting his infamous 'night-night’ promo on John Cena, “I don't pander to the masses of the unexceptional, and I sure as hell ain't a man who loves John Cena. Hustle, loyalty, and respect? No, no, no. All my opponents will find is disrespect, for any man who has the audacity to come for the king and his crown. And to all you SmackDown Superstars who wanna lie awake at night, every night, having nightmares about the day you might step in the ring against me - rest assured boys, I'll be along soon enough to make you all go night-night."

John Cena is currently filming the "Playing with Fire" movie in Vancouver, Canada. He is not expected to be back on WWE TV for the entire month of March as the film schedule is expected to be wrapped up in the first week of April. Thereafter, he will head back to the WWE, straight showing up for a United States Championship match. He will be doing an "Elbow Grease" book signing in New York City during WrestleMania 35 weekend which already confirmed his presence for the extravaganza of live sports entertainment.