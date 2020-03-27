Spoilers on John Cena vs. The Fiend & WWE title match at Wrestlemania 36

With the Orange County in Florida declaring a 'stay home' mandate for the citizens, WWE won't be able to carry out more taping after Thursday night onwards.

But they have ensured that the two nights of WrestleMania 36 will be glorified enough with the host being NFL veteran Rob Gronkowski. Plus, additional arrangements have been made for some of the matches to showcase their bigger potential without the presence of the usual audience. Multiple locations are also being used to erase the monotony.

A few spoilers are currently available which can't reveal the outcome of the matches but the potential plans around them. According to Brad Shepard, WWE has a unique plan for John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, which is one of the contenders of WrestleMania 36 main events. They won't be seen in a usual match inside the squared circle.

Rather, it is likely to have a similarity of the House of Horrors match from WWE Payback in 2017. Here's a detailed plan for this contest which is supposedly having creative inputs from John Cena himself,

“When it comes to shooting a match outside of the Performance Center, I was told they’re thinking along the lines of the 'House of Horrors’ match in 2017 – in other words, the idea would be to blend pro wrestling with movie-making, which Vince McMahon loves.

According to a source in WWE, the John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt match is getting the full-blown movie treatment. I’m told it will have a very unique look and feel. They’re doing the match in a warehouse and John Cena is involved creatively.”

In addition, Wrestletalk is reporting that Bray Wyatt has pitched the idea of using his two characters during this match – The Fiend and his original character who hosts the Firefly FunHouse segments.

Perhaps, WWE will officially add a stipulation for this marquee match on this week's episode of SmackDown on FOX. Cena is not advertised to appear on the show but Wyatt will air another segment of his talk-show to confirm a gimmick match against the Cenation Leader.

Information around the WWE Championship match has also been revealed courtesy of the Dirty Sheets which further confirmed that the company has been taping the entire WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view last night and tonight at the Performance Center, Full Sail University and a few other locations.

The source revealed that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will get pinned during his match against Drew McIntyre (and vice versa) at these tapings. As noted earlier, the company plans to film two finishes for each match to make sure to avoid spoilers. If the original airing consists of McIntyre winning the WWE Title then he would be the sixth only superstar to pin Lesnar since 2012.