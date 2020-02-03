Spoiler on outcome of WWE WrestleMania 36 main event match

However, the bad news is that Vince McMahon is not keen for this matchup to close out the show emanating from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5th.

Vince McMahon does not love the idea of McIntyre vs. Lesnar main-eventing the 'show of shows’ on April 5th. As always, he wants to depend on the franchise player of the company to return to the marquee spotlight after a one-off night last year, when the women superstars took the final slot to create WrestleMania history.

As reported earlier, The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship is still slated to happen at WrestleMania 36. Now, Tom Colohue adds that this match will be the last bout on the match card which will be a record fifth main-event for Reigns at the biggest event of the year.

Originally, WWE were likely to end the undefeated streak of the champion in this match but plans seem to have changed in recent times.

The top babyface player of the SmackDown brand was the smartest choice by WWE’s creative to hand The Fiend his first loss. But now the source reports that Wyatt’s demonic version is planned to have a longer title reign with the Universal Championship.

And since a predictable win for Roman Reigns could create a backlash from the fans, Wyatt is the favorite to come out of 'Mania as the reigning champion.

Here are more details from Colohue’s analysis,

“They will assume that Roman Reigns wins at WrestleMania. What if he doesn’t? I heard a few months ago that the plan was for Bray Wyatt to have a long title reign, and to potentially hold that Championship after WrestleMania.

"I believe the last shot at WrestleMania would be of Bray Wyatt holding the Universal Title, standing over Roman Reigns’ body.

"I think that is the main event, that’s how you send the fans home happy, and I think back to SummerSlam 2016 when we had AJ Styles defeating John Cena clean in the middle of the ring and afterward, once all the smoke had cleared, the fans were chanting, 'Thank you, Cena.’ I think this is that moment for Roman Reigns.”

WWE has been trying to avoid Roman Reigns from getting negative feedback. The feud against a natural heel Baron Corbin benefitted The Big Dog while WWE also canceled the originally planned Royal Rumble win for him. Drew McIntyre eliminated him as the officials did not want to feed him to the heat from WWE Universe.

It should be noted that Roman Reigns previously defeated WWE cornerstone figures like The Undertaker and Triple H at the grandest stage of WrestleMania only to be booed out of the host arena.

Vince McMahon might not want to repeat the same scene as Reigns, the babyface will lead the SmackDown brand on FOX. So, The Fiend may just continue with his title reign even after the showcase of immortals' 2020 edition.