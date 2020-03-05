Spoiler on post-Wrestlemania 36 plans for WWE Championship

This fight should end up being the main event of the night although there is no official word on it. But the match outcome is pretty much spoiled at this point courtesy of different media outlets. We are almost certain to see a new champion at of the 'show of shows' in Tampa, Florida.

Additionally, WWE has already chalked out the future-plans for the most prestigious title present in sports entertainment once the grandest event of them all is over.

Will @DMcIntyreWWE etch his name in the history books and become the FIRST EVER British @WWE World Champion?



Time will tell as #WrestleMania draws closer... pic.twitter.com/OYFuIBUKVI — WWE UK (@WWEUK) March 4, 2020

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Drew McIntyre will be the man who gets his hand raised at WrestleMania 36 following his scheduled bout against Brock Lesnar.

After that, he will enter a new feud against none other than the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins. This could be a longer program probably culminating at the biggest event of the summer aka SummerSlam 2020 which is set to take place in Boston, Massachusettes.

Sources also suggest that Drew McIntyre has earned big respect from Vince McMahon and that makes him an undisputed favorite to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The UK born star has everything Vince McMahon looks for in a wrestler to represent the company at the very highest level.

“Vince likes everything about him and thinks he represents the company well when he does media appearances. He looks good and talks good and that is what Vince is looking for. Drew has already established a relationship with Vince like most top guys do.”

WrestlingNews.co also claimed that Vince McMahon has his heart set on Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins program heading into this year's summer. Both these men are his favorites and hence no such change in the program is expected.

As for Seth Rollins, he was the WWE Raw Tag Team Champion alongside Murphy. But he has already dropped the belt potentially to feature in a non-title match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36. A win at the biggest event might work as the stepping stone for him to get back into the WWE Title picture.

We should also note that Drew McIntyre had feuded with Seth Rollins for a significant part of the 2018-19 season. McIntyre was in a program with Dolph Ziggler as well as Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley for brief periods as a feud with The Shield was stretched.

This eventually produced matches at Fastlane 2019 and The Shield's Final Chapter. The booking perspective should be reversed the next time as McIntyre is a babyface nowadays whereas Rollins has turned into a heel.