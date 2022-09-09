Spoiler on Roman Reigns’ next Undisputed WWE Universal Title defence

Then Solo Sikoa from NXT 2.0, also a younger brother of The Usos debuted and attacked McIntyre, allowing Reigns to connect with the Spear and pin McIntyre for the win in this heavyweight clash.

Moving on, Roman Reigns will continue with a limited schedule in the WWE. With Extreme Rules buildups starting from this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the dual champion isn’t likely to be a part of it.

According to the reports in Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Head of the Table is not scheduled to compete at the Extreme Rules premium live event set for October 8th. Hence, his next Title defense should happen on November 5th at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.Roman Reigns has been a regular fixture on Saudi shows, starting from 2018 and the next outing for WWE to the middle-east country wouldn’t be any different. Given that Tyson Fury confronted him after the title defense at Clash at the Castle, there’ve been speculations that the two might lock horns at Crown Jewel.

But at this point, the matchup remains a wild rumour for the internet wrestling community. WWE could rather be building up a surprising opponent for the champion from the Raw brand over the past few weeks.

Recently, during a backstage segment with The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, Roman asked him to tell his friend Kevin Owens that The Tribal Chief doesn’t owe anyone, anything, ever. Responding to that, Owens stated the following on the latest Raw Talk episode,



“I want to be a Champion in WWE again. There are a lot of Titles I’m gunning for. I’m gunning for all of them. Correct me if I’m wrong, but you’re usually not on RAW, you’re a SmackDown gal? Okay, are you going to be at SmackDown this week?

If you see Roman Reigns, can you do me a favor? Can you remind him that he owes me? You got it? I appreciate that.”





The Prizefighter also reminded everyone on Raw how The Usos’ involvements didn’t allow him to beat Roman for the Universal Championship in the past. They’ve previously squared off at TLC 2020 and then again at Royal Rumble 2021.Now, with the latest ongoing on Raw and Smackdown, chances are high that Owens will travel to the blue brand to let his voice heard by Reigns and Co in order to secure a title match opportunity, possibly at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.