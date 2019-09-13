Spoiler on Roman Reigns’s opponent at WWE Hell in a Cell

Earlier reports from several sources revealed that Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns would be the lineup for the September 15th pay-per-view. However, Rowan not only attacked Reigns but also decimated the Planet's Champion and thereby turned on him. WWE then announced a singles contest between Rowan and Reigns for the upcoming show.

So, the talks of WWE dropping the idea of a mouth-watering bout between Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns, for real were being speculated. But, that was soon dismissed by well reputed agencies. As per the reports of cagesideseats.com, the creative plan is still on for the two veteran superstars of the roster so we can expect them to square off in a match at some point.

This is what the source has informed, "Despite the angle on SmackDown Live this week, the speculation is still that Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is the plan at some point shortly." Going by the upcoming schedule of WWE programming, it is likely that Reigns and Bryan square off at Hell in a Cell PPV inside the demonic structure.

Known as the Devil's Favorite Playground, Hell in a Cell cage could become the host of this rare contest between the two former world champions that has all the potential to become a 'match of the year' candidate. The intensity of the contest would be higher with the help of this gimmick match that brings an overall bigger feel to it. It could eventually become a 'blow-off' between the two main-eventers.

As the feud is still planned, there are rumours that the beatdown of Rowan on Bryan may lead to a babyface turn for the former WWE Champion. But there's no chance of a character change for the 'intellectual peer' of the mass. He will still be portraying the role of the meanest heel of the Smackdown roster who will compete against the prime babyface player, making the rivalry more organic.

Lastly, there could be one final twist in the tale. Daniel Bryan could still be the mastermind behind the past attacks done by Rowan. Reigns' matchup against Rowan could just be a kayfabe setup to drag the storyline further so that it could be a marquee angle when Smackdown moves to FOX Sports from October onwards and so to produce a big match at Hell in a Cell.