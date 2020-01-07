Spoiler on The Undertaker’s return at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Updates from wwfoldschool.com suggest that The Deadman will make his return to WWE programme at this month’s special event on January 26 which kicks off the 2020 pay-per-view schedule as well as for this decade. His name has been surfaced to get included in the 30-Men Royal Rumble match.

WWE will host this special show at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas which is bigger than the company's original home in this city, Toyota Center. The outdoor venue has not been sold out, yet. Hence, The Undertaker's addition for Royal Rumble looks to be the safest option for Vince McMahon to move the remaining tickets.

The same trend was followed at Extreme Rules 2019, where the PPV wasn’t sold out. Hence, WWE brought back The Undertaker for a match suddenly to boost ticket sales. And that plan worked ou as the show was eventually sold out.

We should also note that The Undertaker is from Houston, Texas,and that could work as a positive factor to interest him to make a comeback in this event.

Plus, 2020 seems to be a milestone year for the greatest sports entertainer of all-time as he is set to complete his 30th year in the company. So the source mentioned it would be yet another reason the creative team might book him in more appearances.

"Another thing that should be noted here is that The Undertaker will complete 30 years in the WWE this year, and it’s possible that WWE wants to use The Phenom more this year and build a lot of shows around him for this historic achievement (similar to how Undertaker appeared on a lot of shows in 2015 as it was his 25th year in the company).

"So it would be fitting that Undertaker begins this year with the first of the Big 4 PPVs – The Royal Rumble."

Also, at this point in his career, working a Royal Rumble match is a safer option for The Undertaker than a singles match. The 54-year-old superstar would not be forced to take more bumps and will also work only for a limited amount of time despite which he can give fans huge moments to remember.

The Undertaker competed last in a Royal Rumble match back in 2017 where he got eliminated by Roman Reigns. This would then set up a program between these two to culminate at WrestleMania 33. Could something similar be happening, this year? We have to wait for January 26th to find out more about that.