Spoiler on The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles at WWE Wrestlemania 36

The Undertaker is the concerned name who faces AJ Styles in a “Boneyard Match” at the grandest stage of them all. For the first time in WWE history, such kind of match will take place to culminate in a rivalry that has become so much personal.

AJ Styles has been reckless during his promos addressing The Undertaker since the beginning of this feud. He called out The Deadman with his real name of Mark Callaway as well as blasted his wife, Michelle McCool.

Also, AJ wished that his opponent must die while competing in this upcoming match at WrestleMania 36. There's perhaps a big reason why the storyline was carried out, this way.

As reported by Tom Colohue, WWE is willing to end The Deadman persona of The Undertaker which has perhaps become monotonous over the years. We could see this character perform one last time in this Boneyard Match. If this report is true then 'Taker is set to digest a loss which marks his overall third loss at the showcase of immortals.

AJ Styles will be one of the three superstars after Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to defeat The Phenome at WrestleMania which perhaps is going to be the biggest accolade of his career. Additionally, he could also brag about making The Deadman extinct from the circuit. Here's more from the source,

“The way this is playing out, it’s very possible AJ Styles may win and The Undertaker may briefly vanish again, before coming out and emerging as a new version entirely, which will be fitting for The Undertaker’s last run, which he is considering taking up very, very soon.

A new evolution, to begin a new chapter, which would be something new entirely.

He does seem to be performing a lot better in the ring recently and I do think he still has a lot left to give. He certainly agrees on that regard, so let’s see where it goes next.” (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

This one is going to be PERSONAL.



Who will be victorious when The #Undertaker battles @AJStylesOrg at #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/u7dEJIZHJv — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 24, 2020

Chances are pretty high that WWE will be bringing back the American Badass persona of The Undertaker after almost 16 years if he ends up suffering another loss at Wrestlemania 36. Fans have waited long to see this happening and should be happy with WWE's decision.

The company itself could benefit from this move as they are set to throw a huge celebration as he completes the 30th year in the WWE. The plan might be to bring his real-life character at Survivor Series 2020 which marks the actual big occasion.

But before moving forward to that, we will be witnessing the history-making Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. There's no confirmation available on rules and whereabouts of this bout.

AJ Styles gave some hints about the same in his Mixer Channel saying it would be "a Street Fight in a cemetery" with an official counting the pinfall or submissions. The two competitors will be freed to do anything as the match will be contested under No Disqualifications rules.