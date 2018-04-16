Spoiler on triple threat WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules PPV

But, the feud seems to have continued after Nakamura turned heel against AJ. The champion was hit by a low blow by the Artist that turned out to be a shocker to the crowd. Even, two nights later, the same crime was committed by the newly turned heel. This was a hint that this rivalry will get even more intense in the future.

WWE released advertisements for future live events which hint that this feud will continue until the summer. Meanwhile, a third participant may be added to the mix to make it a triple threat title match at the Extreme Rules PPV event. It is also expected to be the main event of the night at the upcoming PPV show.

As per local advertisements, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Baron Corbin are set to feature in the WWE Championship match at the Extreme Rules PPV where all the matches are contested under special rules. The interesting point to note is that Corbin will finally get his chance in the main event scene.

In case you are unaware, Extreme Rules will take place on July 15th at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this year. Apart from this advertisement, the same lineup was revealed in another house show. The same triple threat match is also being teased for a show which is set to be hosted at the Bancorp Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi,

“You’ll see WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship! Also, see, Women’s Champion Charlotte, Tag Team Champions – The Usos, Bobby Roode, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton and many more!”

Going by this ad, we should be assured that AJ Styles is not moving to the WWE Raw brand during the superstar shakeup process which begins in the next episode of Monday Night Raw in Hartford. Even Nakamura and Corbin will retain their spots in the blue brand of the WWE.