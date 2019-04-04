Spoiler on Universal title match at WWE Wrestlemania 35

Brock Lesnar is on a never-ending Universal title run since 2017 to be precise it has lasted for 600-plus days. (Roman Reigns held the title for a one-off occasion in between his two title reigns) He is a part-timer who barely cares about the fans or the WWE brand. The challenger Seth Rollins, on the other hand, is the carrier of WWE's flagship show which makes him the rightmost opponent for the champion.

The fans just can't wait to see him dethrone The Conqueror and what better occasion to do it than at Wrestlemania 35? Brock Lesnar was supposed to leave the WWE following the biggest event of the year. So a title change seemed evident until recent reports surfaced to nullify this idea.

If you go by those reports, Brock Lesnar might continue to hold on to the Universal Championship even after Wrestlemania 35. The fact that this title match would not be the main event of the 'show of shows' might work as a factor as the creative team declines the idea of a championship change in a regular match. Plus, Vince McMahon himself is also against the idea.

The Dirty Sheets reported that the original idea was to defthrone Brock Lesnar with Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35. Even Roman Reigns was expected to come out to endorse Rollins as the new face of the flagship brand of the company once he was done with slaying the beast incarnate. But that is off the card for now as the women superstars will compete in the main event match.

Here is more via wwfoldschool.com,

"According to the report from Dirty Sheets, multiple people backstage in WWE believe that Lesnar could defeat Rollins at WrestleMania 35. Because Vince McMahon might not book such a big title change in a match that won’t be the main event. Brock is scheduled to work the Saudi Arabia show in May, which means he isn’t taking a hiatus after WrestleMania 35."

Additionally, the latest odds revealed by Wrestlezone.com hints that Brock Lesnar stands -125 as compared to Rollins' -115 which shows the champ has emerged as the new favorite to walk out of MetLife Stadium with his title intact.

It is interesting to note that Brock Lesnar is added to the first PPV event in Saudi Arabia for this year. Previously, his contract with WWE was rumoured to run until Wrestlemania 35 only. But if he continues to work even after April 7th then the red-strapped belt will be around his shoulder for more days.