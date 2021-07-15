Spoiler on WWE Money in the Bank 2021 PPV match outcomes

Four major championship matches have been announced on the card from Raw and Smackdown while both the brand’s male and female superstars will be involved in the Money in the Bank ladder matches. Betting odds regarding these matches are out on the internet via Bet Online, providing spoilers on the outcomes.

In the WWE Championship match, WWE Champion Bobby Lashey is a heavy favorite to retain his title against Kofi Kingston. The All-Mighty has -1000 odds by his side while The New Day challenger is miles behind him with +550 odds. This is understandable given how dominant the champion has been for the past few months.

The same can be said for the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, too who hasn’t suffered a clean pin-fall or submission loss since late 2019. WWE’s Tribal Chief is expected to retain with -400 odds by his name against WWE Hall of Famer Edge, just like his earlier successful title defenses throughout this current reign.

As for the 2021 Money in the Bank Ladder match, Drew McIntyre is the current favorite with 7/4 odds. Seth Rollins from Smackdown is at the second position with 5/2 odds while Matt Riddle and Big E share the third position with 5/1 odds.

McIntyre is the prime babyface player of the red brand who puts up a lot of work, each week. With Lashley being the champion, he won’t be able to challenge for the WWE Title after losing the Hell in a Cell match, last month. Winning the MITB briefcase makes sense as a main-even caliber guy will go back to the title picture in an indirect manner to become a threat to Lashley.

The lineup for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match is incomplete and hence no odds have been released regarding this bout. As for the Raw Women’s Championship match, both the champion Rhea Ripley and the challenger Charlotte Flair have similar chances to steal the win as they’ve been awarded the same odds (-140).

So, The Queen does have a chance to become an overall thirteen-time women’s champion in her WWE career while the Raw Tag Team Champions are favorites to retain with -600 odds against The Viking Raiders. AJ is a top superstar of Raw who is destined to go into a big title defense at Summerslam, next month.

At a glance, full Money in the Bank 2021 PPV odds are given below (the favorite is shown by either a (-) or the smallest number while the underdog has a (+) or the bigger number)

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (champion) -1000 vs. Kofi Kingston +550

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (champion) -400 vs. Edge +275

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (champion) -140 vs. Charlotte Flair -140

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Omos (champions) -600 vs. Erik & Ivar - The Viking Raiders +350

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Drew McIntyre 7/4, Seth Rollins 5/2, Big E 5/1, Riddle 5/1, Kevin Owens 6/1, Shinsuke Nakamura 12/1, Ricochet 16/1, John Morrison 20/1.