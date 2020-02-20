Spoiler on WWE Smackdown women’s title match at Wrestlemania 36

And as per the latest gossip, tt appears as though the current Blue brand champion will be defending her belt against a hometown favorite.

Naomi vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is the current lineup set for WrestleMania 36, as per the reports from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. Originally, this match was supposed to take place in either Super Showdown or Elimination Chamber.

The former champion, Naomi returned to confront Bayley following her successful Royal Rumble title defense against Lacey Evans. Supposedly, it was slated to kick off a fresh feud, right away. But if this report is correct then the program will be put on hold for now until Super ShowDown passes by.

In the meantime, this Friday's WWE SmackDown episode on FOX will feature Carmella vs. Naomi with a big stipulation attached. The winner will get a chance to challenge Bayley for the women’s championship at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Carmella is the projected winner of this bout and is then expected to head into the February 27 PPV for a historic match. Thus, it appears that Carmella vs. Bayley in Saudi Arabia, and then Naomi vs. Bayley at WrestleMania 36 is the current plan. However, Carmella vs. Bayley is yet to be confirmed for the Super Showdown match card.

We have to keep an eye on how the contender’s match on Smackdown goes by. But considering the local sentiment of the fans, Naomi, the resident of Tampa, Florida will certainly get a title shot at Wrestlemania. Naomi also received a championship opportunity on the grandest stage, four years ago, for the same reason.

"This is me payin' my fine up front for what I'm going to do when I cross paths with @QoSBaszler next!" - @BeckyLynchWWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/KLyPbmWlUA — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020

Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was confirmed for WrestleMania 36 during the NXT TakeOver: Portland show while RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler is the other program that has already begun.

Shayna made her debut on Raw last week by attacking Becky and is now headied into the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on March 8th as the undisputed favorite to win and book herself for a ashot at Becky's crown at the 'show of shows.'

Here is a look at the reported nine matches locked in for Wrestlemania 36 card as it stands,

• Edge vs Randy Orton

• WWE Championship – Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

‪• WWE Universal Championship – The Fiend vs Roman Reigns

‪• WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler

‪• NXT Women’s Championship – Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

‪• SmackDown Women’s Championship – Bayley vs Naomi, Carmella, Or Sasha Banks

‪• The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

‪• John Cena vs Elias

• Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal