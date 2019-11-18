Spoiler on WWE Universal title match at 2019 Survivor Series

Bengaluru, Nov 18: For the third straight year, WWE will be hosting the Starrcade event on December 1st that has an old-school gimmick attached within. Promotions for the WCW-originated show have already begun on a local basis since WWE is yet to officially confirm the show. But the marquee matches for the event are already out which in turn revealed a big spoiler for 33rd annual Survivor Series.
As declared on this past episode of SmackDown, The Fiend will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series. It is being rumoured to be the potential main event of the last 'big-four’ PPV of the year. It will also mark the very first championship defence for the new champion who dethroned Seth Rollins from the previous title reign at WWE Crown Jewel.
If Starrcade ads are any indications then the current champion will have a successful title defence at Survivor Series. The Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia that is the host venue of the show has disclosed the main event of the night. Braun Strowman will challenge the WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt inside a Steel Cage for the title in the headliner match.
Can @WWEDanielBryan capture the #UniversalTitle from #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt at #SurvivorSeries? https://t.co/299BmU0bUk— WWE (@WWEIndia) November 17, 2019
Wyatt, being advertised in a title defence at Starrcade, does mean that he will successfully retain his belt against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series. Speculations are there that WWE plans to keep him as the reigning champion for a long time, perhaps until Wrestlemania 36. So there’s no way that Bryan will put an end to The Fiend’s title reign, this early.
.@WWE STARRCADE is right around the corner! Don't miss some of the most exciting matches of the year on December 1! pic.twitter.com/qquSPJYup0— InfiniteEnergyCenter (@Infinite_Center) November 14, 2019
Here’s the current match card being advertised for Starrcade 2019 (courtesy of the official website of the Duluth Energy Center)
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)
Texas Tornado Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
Charlotte Flair & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Revival vs. The New Day (c)
Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin
Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana
Randy Orton, The Street Profits, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Andrade, and Zelina Vega, and more will also appear on the dual-branded show, Starrcade. As of now, WWE Network has announced a one-hour special broadcast around this show. They will confirm which of the matches will go on air, in due course.