Spoiler on WWE Wrestlemania 37 Main-Event match winner

One of those main events has already been reported where Roman Reigns is expected to collide against the Royal Rumble winner Edge in a dream match. Obviously, the Universal Championship will be hanging in the balance in that match. Now, we have more updates on how the situation regarding this match could play out.

Since Edge has won the 2021 Royal Rumble, he’s obligated to compete in a title match at the Show of Shows. At this point, The Tribal Chief from SmackDown seems the best option to choose for him as he's the only heel prime champion available on the roster. Previous reports stated that the finish of the match has not been decided but WWE's creative directions have progressed since then.

*** Caution - Major WrestleMania 37 spoiler waiting ahead ***

Ringside News reports that the winner of the WrestleMania 37 match between Roman Reigns and Edge has been decided. The officials have agreed on who would stand tall and leave the Raymond James Stadium with the Universal Title around his shoulder.

A tenured writer with very close knowledge of the situation confirmed to the source saying, “I have not heard any debate about who wins.” The winner of this match is reportedly not something that they are 'batting back and forth.' The top of the creative team does know who is going to win the Universal Title match.

For the name of the winner, you just need to scroll down and it's an exclusive story.

Edge seems to make full use of his 'grit' to win the Universal Title for the first time in his career. It would be the first time that a WWE Hall of Famer would win a world title at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Check out how the story could play out.

- The basic reason behind Edge challenging Reigns at WrestleMania is the fact that WWE wasn’t able to find any credible babyface challengers for the champion from the active SmackDown roster. This is also why they could pull the trigger on the Ultimate Opportunist to dethrone The Head of the Table from his title reign.

- Edge won the Royal Rumble on January 31st of this year that is the same date, 11 years ago he won the match for the first time in his career. Similarly, it was on April 11th when he announced retirement due to a neck injury, exactly a decade ago. WWE would love to make it a full-circle for him when he wins the title on that very same day at Wrestlemania 37.

- It was also at WrestleMania 27 when Edge retained his World Heavyweight Championship but never lost it in the first place. So it's fitting for him to pick that up on that very same show to tell a 'great story.' This is the admitted reason he came back to WWE after nine years.

At present, Edge is still toying with all the champions before the final announcement about who he will challenge at WrestleMania 37. Unless plans change drastically, the Master Manipulator is all set to go after the Universal Title to produce a Spear vs Spear warfare.