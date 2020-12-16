Spoiler: Top Raw star returning at WWE TLC 2020?

As seen this week, an injury angle was played out around Lana after her win over WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax. WWE noted that she suffered "devastating injuries to her elbow and leg" following the ruthless attacks by Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Lana has now been pulled out from WWE TLC, and RAW Women's Champion Asuka will have to find a new partner to challenge Jax and Baszler for the tag titles.

Rumours coming out of RAW that the angle seen on RAW was conducted to set up Charlotte Flair's comeback at TLC on Sunday, presumably as Asuka's tag partner.

While no concrete news is available on this matter, Flair might be indicating the same via her social media handles. She tweeted out a side-by-side photo of herself from 2015 and 2020 while following up with a few more images with no context added to them.

Additionally, Instagram images and stories are also available from her official account pointing out how she is warming up for an in-ring return, down the road. WWE is tight-lipped about this brewing situation and they’re trying to swerve the fans as much as possible.

After a singles contest between Dana Brooke vs. Shayna Baszler on Raw, the post-match angle saw Jax and Baszler attack, Brooke, until Mandy Rose made her return with a kendo stick in hand. Asuka also ran down to the ring to provide backup to Rose, fight off the champs until they got the upper-hand. The segment ended as the duo stood tall with Rose.

WWE wants us to believe that either Rose or Brooke will be accompanying Asuka in the upcoming title match that has the IWC talking about it. But that’s not the case. Rose already has a tag team partner in Brooke and it doesn’t make any sense that she would join Asuka to create a new team and go after the titles.

Rather, Charlotte Flair coming back to join Asuka, makes sense, per storyline, as she was taken out by Nia Jax back in June. Plus, it would also mark the beginning of a new championship program between Flair and Asuka over the Raw Women’s Title that would roll through the Road to WrestleMania 37 season.