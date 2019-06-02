Spoiler: Updated match card for WWE Extreme Rules 2019 PPV

Extreme Rules will be the next WWE Network special show set for July 14th of this year at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Going by the name of the show, fans are well aware that this is the show where most of the matches take place under different gimmicks. The host center had already advertised some of the matches which now have been updated.

As reported by PWInsider.com, WWE has already started to promote the show on a local basis to sell out the tickets. Hence, the advertisments of some marquee matches were evident and they revealed four of them with some significant changes. Here are the currently presented matches on the shown graphics, revealed by the source,

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Universal Championship Tables Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Mystery Opponent

Earlier, the WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules had Randy Orton competing in it but now it seems Dolph Ziggler will stay around the title picture after coming back on the May 21st episode of Smackdown. Meanwhile, Orton was also advertised in matchups against Roman Reigns around the summer which is likely to change, as well.

Roman Reigns is now booked to compete against Drew McIntyre at WWE Stomping Grounds. As you can see above, a combined force of McIntyre and Shane McMahon will be waiting for the Big Dog at Extreme Rules. This match was originally promoted for the Los Angeles episode of Monday Night Raw which has now been shifted to the pay-per-view meaning that the ongoing cross-brand appearances will continue for the concerned superstars.

As for AJ Styles, he is likely to be in a feud with Baron Corbin after coming back from injury but may come up short. Corbin is being taken into the title picture as per the above lineups which assures that he'd come out as the winner from the feud against the Phenomenal One. The fans may not be willing to see him in a title match which is why the Tables stipulation was added to it.

Overall, the current lineups look quite stacked at this point which is of course subject to change. Here is a look at the scheduled PPV list of WWE for 2019 as given below,

7th June: Saudi Arabia PPV (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

23rd June: Stomping Grounds (Tacoma, Washington)

14th July: Extreme Rules (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

11th August: Summerslam (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

15th September: Hell in a Cell (Atlanta, Georgia)

6th October: Clash of Champions (Sacramento, California)

1st November: Saudi Arabia PPV (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

24th November: Survivor Series (Chicago, Illinois)

15th December: Tables, Ladders & Chairs (Minneapolis, Minnesota)