Spoiler: WWE adding multiple title matches to Money in the Bank 2019 card

The Miz inside the Steel Cage structure! Additionally, the MITB ladder match participants were also confirmed which was much-needed for future buildups.

WWE now has enough contents to go forward with the storylines but they are likely to add more ingredients to make the Money in the Bank match card stacked than ever. Hence, multiple championship matches should be made official when both WWE Raw and Smackdown airs, this week.

As reported by Slice Wrestling, WWE officials are very high on the pair of Asuka and Kairi Sane. They are the newest additions to the Women's Tag Team division who are also being managed by none other the former WWE Divas Champion Paige. Hence, a big push is coming their way which should kick-off from Money in the Bank onwards.

On their debut night on Smackdown, Asuka and Kairi Sane earned a pinfall win on the women's tag team champions, The IIconics. This should hand them a title opportunity on the upcoming PPV set for May 19th. The match is likely to be official on this week's episode of Smackdown Live.

Another superstar from Monday Night Raw who will gain advantage from a pinfall win is Rey Mysterio. He defeated Samoa Joe on this past episode that is likely to set up a match at Money in the Bank.

WWE has not booked them at the pay-per-view indicating the former Smackdown contestants will drag their rivalry that is ongoing since pre-Wrestlemania season. Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe for the United States Championship is the most likely lineup for Money in the Bank.

A situation is brewing on Monday Night Raw on the tag team division featuring The Usos, The Revival since the night of Superstar Shakeup. An unwanted vignette of back-shaving was aired last week to make the feud personal. Meanwhile, The Revival also had a solid outing against the tag champs, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder that indicates may be a three-way tag title bout is waiting for us at Money in the Bank.

Overall, the Money in the Bank could be updated to a big extent following televised WWE programming of this week.

For now, the current match card stands as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair



Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton

Women’s Money in the Bank Match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella



Roman Reigns vs. Elias

Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon