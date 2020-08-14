Spoiler: WWE has major swerve planned for Summerslam main event

The Nature Boy was the latest one to be on that list. As seen on this week’s episode of RAW, Randy Orton turned on Ric Flair after his big win against Kevin Owens. He hit a low-blow on the veteran before punting him in the head. It was an apparent way to write Flair off the storyline perspective. But that may not be the case.

Major spoiler ahead:

According to the latest information by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the partnership between Randy Orton and Ric Flair is still intact. WWE has a major swerve planned, here that would play out to be a shocker at SummerSlam 2020. This, in turn, will allow Orton to become a fourteen-time world champion.

Ric Flair might end make his return at SummerSlam 2020, helping The Viper to defeat The Scottish Psychopath to win the WWE Championship. Alvarez mentioned how nobody saw the Punt Kick happening on Raw due to the lighting issues created by the destruction of RETRIBUTION faction.

So Ric Flair might just be pretending to be hurt and he’d show the true colors when the time is right living up to the 'dirtiest player of the game' moniker. The swerve would protect Drew McIntyre's strong status as he could avoid a clean pinfall loss. Plus, the storyline will have a fitting culmination at SummerSlam as the event's tagline says, 'you'll never see it coming.'

Here's a synopsis from the analysis, made by the source,

"Ric Flair can’t take any physical punishment as well. It was a taped show, they could have used sound effects, they could have done the exact same thing but they didn’t. Instead, Randy went for the punt and he started running and the lights went out and when they came back on, Ric Flair was allegedly dead. We don’t know, just like Zelina Vega asked, what proof do you have as a viewer that Randy Orton actually punted Ric Flair? Zero proof.

"I think these two guys are working together and they allegedly wrote Ric Flair out of storyline but at SummerSlam, Flair is going to return and he is going to screw Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton is gonna RKO him and win the title and they are all in cahoots. I hesitate to say this but guess what, it all makes sense! But we’ll see what happens at SummerSlam.”

I Wanted Last Night To Go Differently. What I Would Have Said Is I Don’t Know What Would’ve Happened If My Son Was In This Business. But I Do Know What Charlotte Has Done, And Like You Randy, She Is Much Better Than I Ever Was, Just Like You Have Surpassed Your Father. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/TNOsjSodVi — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 11, 2020

It should also be noted that Ric Flair never threw bad vibes towards his former Evolution partner even after the sadistic attack. He did note on the matter via a statement on Twitter only offering praise for the Apex Predator of the WWE who surpassed his father Bob Orton’s legacy in the world of sports entertainment. This must be an indication that he’s unfinished with one last job at SummerSlam that will be in favor of Orton, not against him.