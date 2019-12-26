Spoiler: WWE stops planning top WrestleMania 36 match featuring Ronda Rousey

The storyline would take off from the fallouts of their previous WrestleMania 35 main event match where Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey which was the first pinfall loss of Rousey's career. She also lost the Raw Women's title to Lynch and thereby go into hiatus. Making the comeback, she was expected to win the Women’s Royal Rumble 2020 match and target the title she lost.

According to The Dirty Sheets, WWE creative planned to do Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36 as it would have been set up most organically. Also, we have not seen these two competing in a singles contest, although their rivalry has been the most memorable of the year 2019.

But the talks of doing this match at WrestleMania have fallen apart according to the source as WWE officials might have stopped talking to Ronda Rousey, in recent times. She is no more confirmed to make an appearance at Royal Rumble that can carry her through the road to the biggest event of them all, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"Rousey was pencilled in to win the Women’s Royal Rumble 2020 match with a surprise return, but the McMahons have ended their talks with Rousey, who is neither pregnant nor injured at the moment."

WWE has found their backup plan, as of late that could be the reason why they might not be hell-bent on getting Ronda Rousey back onboard. Shayna Baszler will act as her replacement who is the current favourite to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match and then challenge for Becky Lynch's title at WrestleMania 36. She could also become Stephanie McMahon's enforcer if the latest rumours are to go by.

Seeds of this potential WrestleMania match have already been planted during the triple threat main event at Survivor Series. Shayna Baszler won the contest on behalf of NXT to receive a beatdown from Becky Lynch. The Raw Women's Champion put Baszler through the commentary table to initiate the feud that is expected to unfold on Monday Night RAW in 2020.