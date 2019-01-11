Spoilers for debuts on WWE Raw & Smackdown around Royal Rumble 2019

WWE is heavily promoting that some of the NXT superstars are on their way to the big leagues. Vignettes showcasing their abilities are being aired every week. These are the following names who might help to re-build the new era of the WWE,

-- Lars Sullivan

– EC3

– Heavy Machinery

– Lacey Evans

– Nikki Cross

Fans always love to see some fresh ideas around the show. NXT superstars got to exhibit their talents to the fans during their tenure in the developmental territory. This already helps to establish their rapport. Good plan can give a great start to their career. In this case, officials are likely to be heavily involved in the debuts.

The Dirty Sheets has revealed when all these names will make their first appearances. Additionally, the capacity of these show-ups was also expounded upon. Although the vignettes are promoting these talents will soon make their debuts, we will not see them until Royal Rumble PPV.

Some of them might debut in the Royal Rumble match itself while some may have to wait for the very next night of WWE Raw. Lars Sullivan & Lacey Evans will be a part of WWE RAW. The other names, EC3, Heavy Machinery, and Nikki Cross will be part of SmackDown Live.

As per the source, four of them will get the opportunity to participate in the Royal Rumble match, itself. EC3 will debut as the #3 entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2019 match. Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross will also be involved in the women's Royal Rumble match. This would also help to fill up the 30 spots in the female roster.

Lastly, Lars Sullivan will receive a huge push as the new monster of the flagship show of WWE. He can very well turn out to be a counterpart of Braun Strowman on the roster. Here is more on his debut courtesy of wwfoldschool.com,

"Regarding Lars Sullivan’s debut, WWE officials are considering debuting him either during the Men’s Royal Rumble 2019 match or the RAW after Royal Rumble 2019 PPV. If Sullivan does end up being a part of the Men’s Royal Rumble 2019 match, then he’s expected to make a lot of eliminations (he obviously won’t win though)."