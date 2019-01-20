Spoilers for AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan at WWE Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan will have to defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles in a rematch from WWE TLC. This rivalry has been going on since the fourth quarter of 2018. WWE officials decided to stretch this without trying to create any fresh lineups. Additionally, with Vince McMahon back there is a simultaneous storyline present for the contender.

For some obvious reasons (that we still don't know) The Boss wants to see the vicious side of AJ Styles on the Smackdown roster. He has constantly motivated Styles to unleash The Animal that resides within the former WWE Champion. This seemed confusing at times but then again when it comes to Vince McMahon, he means business all the time.

This is why iwnerd.com reported that there will be major fallout from this angle at Royal Rumble. They add that somebody on behalf of McMahon will attack AJ Styles during the title match and cost his opportunity. The most probable name to do this is Randy Orton. This would plant the seeds of a future Wrestlemania match.

Randy Orton has been a mean heel in the roster and is currently without an opponent. An enriched history with the McMahons suggest that The Viper is on the verge of finding his next target,

"Randy Orton will cost Styles. This would make sense as Styles pinned Orton in the fatal 5-way match to earn the match against Bryan. A Styles vs Orton match is something that has been floating around the rumor mill for Wrestlemania 35."

The source states another significant reason why this match could be in the pipeline. It was indeed AJ Styles who picked up the big win on Smackdown by delivering a 450 splash off the top rope. Randy Orton would be coiled to strike at a perfect time that is at Royal Rumble to seek revenge for this loss. Thus, the much-anticipated feud will finally begin on Smackdown.

Also, the interference from Randy Orton would protect AJ Styles' strong status on the roster. Daniel Bryan winning via a pinfall would have harmed the character of the former WWE Champion. Now there will be an excuse for the loss which in turn will set up a Wrestlemania feud also. At this point, this upcoming angle seems pure speculation. Only time will tell whether WWE chooses to provide us this rivalry in the near future.