Spoilers for marquee matches at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will play hosts to the Extreme Rules PPV this year. The host venue have already started advertising some of the marquee matches for the show which will be the final pay-per-view event before the biggest party of the summer also dubbed as Summerslam.

WrestlingINC.com reported the match lineups being advertiseed locally in Philadelphia to sell out the show. There has been a major update on the Extreme Rules match card from the previously booked matches. The potential main event of the night could be a triple threat match from Smackdown to be contested under No-Disqualification rules. As for Raw, the Universal Championship will have an added stipulation in it to make the match a must-see.

Check out the potential match card:

- Triple Threat for the WWE Title: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

- Tables Match for the WWE Universal Title: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

- 1-on-2 Handicap Match: Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Elias

- Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

Earlier, the host venue was advertising Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton and AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre as main event matches. Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin was also listed for the Universal title bout but it did not have the added rule to it. This must be a desperate try to feed the fans a repeated rivalry in a special capacity.

More superstars from both WWE Raw and Smackdown are also booked for Extreme Rules 2019 including Smackdown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Raw & Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks. More updates regarding this July show should be available in due course.

As mentioned above, Extreme Rules will be the final stop before the second biggest PPV of the year, Summerslam which will emanate from Toronto, Canada on August 11th. Money in the Bank is the next stop for the WWE this Sunday night in Hartford, Connecticut followed by WWE Super ShowDown on June 7th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Thereafter, the first ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view takes place on June 23rd in Tacoma, Washington.