Spoilers for WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019

The Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada will host the Superstar Shakeup process where superstars from Raw and Smackdown will switch their spots. Additionally, there should be some NXT imports to add fresh blood on the main roster. Plus, there is a lot speculation on which of the superstars will move from Raw to Smackdown and vice-versa.

First and foremost, two NXT superstars are almost confirmed to make their debut on the main roster those are Io Shirai and Kairi Sane. The former Smackdown general manager Paige hinted last week that she will bring a new team to the show. She was most probably talking about the two Japanese sensations, as per the reports, (via ringsidenews.com)

Here's more from ringsidenews.com,

"PW Insider reports that Kairi Sane was backstage at SmackDown Live. Some are under the belief that she could be debuting on the main roster next week as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. If WWE places Paige with a new team from NXT the thinking is that it could be Sane and Io Shirai as The Sky Pirates."

Meanwhile, Slice Wrestling reports that WWE creative wants to give more opportunity to former Raw Women's Champion Bayley. So they are likely to move her to the Smackdown brand which is often dubbed as the 'Land of Opportunities'. Now it will only happen if she is part of the Superstar Shake-up.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are currently in the dog-house of the WWE after creating quite a volatile backstage scene at Wrestlemania 35. Apparently, they are unhappy with the creative plans which could lead them to a potential exit. In case they do become a part then chances are high that Sasha will stay on Raw while Bayley will move to Smackdown.

The same source hints that WWE plans on making Smackdown Live a bigger show going forward as it is moving to Fox Sports in this fall and that demands more mainstream aka sports-oriented programmes. Hence, we should not be surprised if the mainstay names of Raw like Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor or Bobby Lashley move to Smackdown. In fact, Balor is the one who is most likely to be shifted to Tuesday Nights to recreate The Club faction alongside AJ Styles, Gallows and Anderson.

Lastly, there is a chance that one faction from the Women's Division will split up in the Superstar Shakeup process. The Riott Squad is the concerned team which might become a victim of this unfortunate circumstance. Liv Morgan of the group hinted the same via a post on Twitter. It is most likely that Ruby Riott will go solo from now on and that indiacates to her potential split with her two partners.