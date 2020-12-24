Spoilers from 2020 Christmas edition of WWE Smackdown tapings

The tapings of SmackDown for this week is already over from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Overall, three titles were on the line on a single night that was no less than a PPV night. The main event witnessed a title change to spread some Christmas vibes among the fans. Before moving on to the spoilers, check out the originally announced lineups for the stacked night.

* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against opponents to be announced

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Big E in a match with an added stipulation

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match

Check out the outcomes of these matches from SmackDown, as noted by Ringside News.

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens – Universal Title Steel Cage Match

This one was a lengthy match where Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Title against Kevin Owens. Reigns slammed the cage door on Owens’ face to take control. Jey Uso then provided additional support to Reigns by interfering in the match as he handcuffed Owens to the walls of the cage. So Reigns just walked out of the cage to get the win. The match reportedly went through at least two commercial breaks.

Result - Roman Reign retained the Universal Title

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions then came out to the ring followed by Bayley. As they waited in the ring, out came Sasha Banks while going for her Velcro when the SmackDown Women’s title belt fell off her waist. It was visible to the camera and Bayley laughed at this botch. Perhaps, WWE could edit this out when the actual broadcast happens on FOX. Carmella then came out who was tagging with Bayley in the below matchup,

Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks vs Bayley & Carmella vs Asuka & Charlotte – WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Elimination Match

Sasha gained the first pinfall win over Bayley to eliminate the latter's team. But the champions eventually retained as Flair pinned Belair with Natural Selection.

Result - Asuka and Charlotte Flair Retained

The Street Profits handed Sami Zayn a gift for Christmas. It was a t-shirt with having the “I Am The IC Champion” phrase written on it. With a closer look, it was seen that the Profits actually wrote “Was” instead of "Am" to infuriate Zayn.

Jey Uso vs Daniel Bryan

This match almost went down for twenty minutes, possibly through at least a couple of commercial breaks. Solid wrestling stuff was provided by the two veterans where Daniel Bryan won via his Running Knee maneuver. This match was supposed to be on the 2020 TLC card, but they saved it for the Christmas episode of SmackDown. Same was the case for the main event of SmackDown.

Result - Daniel Bryan got a clean pinfall win.

Sami Zayn vs Big E – Intercontinental Title Lumberjack Match

This lumberjack match favored E, big-time as Sami Zayn tried to run away, but the superstars carried him back to the ring. Big E secured the win as well as the title win after hitting the Big Ending on Zayn.

Result - Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion: Big E

This is the second time in his WWE career that Big E has held the mid-card title belt that also perhaps marks the beginning of a singles push for him, down the road. The first time E held the title was from November 2013 to May 2014. The former muscle of The New Day celebrated his second title victory with some of the lumberjacks to close this week’s SmackDown.