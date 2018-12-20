Spoilers from Christmas Eve edition of WWE Monday Night Raw

The event took place at the Golden One Center in Sacramento, California which will go on air on December 24 and here are the results from the pre-recorded edition of WWE Raw, courtesy wrestlingINC.com,

Elias kicked off the Christmas Eve edition of RAW with a Christmas song for Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. The two of them soon came out to start a verbal exchange that changed the mood accordingly for the Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Bobby Lashley took on Elias in this entertaining Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Highlights from the match included Elias busting open a gift box that had Legos in it. He hit Lashley with a back-drop to send him into the bunch of toys. Elias smashed a violin on Lashley's back to pick up the win. Lio Rush had Egg Nog bath after the match.

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode defended their championship against The Revival, as announced earlier. They retained the title after Gable pinned Scott Dawson with a small package.

Drew McIntyre cut a promo on WWE Raw confirming his entry into the Royal Rumble 2019 match. We received the triple threat match featuring Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler, next. Balor won the match after he pinned Ziggler. A frustrated McIntyre returned to the ring for a post-match assault, but Ziggler hit him with a Zig-zag before he could do anything.

Paul Heyman appeared on WWE Raw for "Celebrating the Holidays with Paul Heyman" segment. He boasted about how WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will beat Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble. Strowman showed up without the sling in his hand. He tried to taunt Heyman by wearing a Santa hat on his head. He promised to defeat Lesnar at Rumble before he left the ring.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defended her title against Natalya. Nattie tapped out to the arm-bar after long resistance to the champ.

Heath Slater returned to action by competing in a match against Jinder Mahal. The Singh Brothers attacked Slater to disqualify the match. They went for a three-on-one attack until Rhyno returned as Santa Claus to make the save. He hit a Gore on Mahal to end the segment.

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin was the main event of WWE Raw Christmas edition. Rollins hit The Stomp on the Lone Wolf to pick up the win. He celebrated to send the crowd home on a happy note.