Spoilers from WWE Mae Young Classic Day II taping, two finalists revealed

Even the semi-finale have been hosted during the end of second-day tapings presenting us the two finalists. The finale will take place at the Evolution PPV event on October 28th. Over the course of the next few passages, we will declare the entire set of results from the hosted matches. So it should be useful for those who can't wait till the broadcast goes on the air later.

Renee Young, Michael Cole and Beth Phoenix started the show in the commentary panel. Video packages aired highlighting the women's evolution ongoing that led us to the actual episode. Below given are the match results,

Episode 1

Toni Storm defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto. Storm countered a lariat into a bridging roll-up to advance to Quarter-final.

Rhea Ripley defeated Kacy Catanzaro with a sit-out pump handle slam.

Lacey Lane defeated Taynara Conti with a crucifix roll-up.

Meiko Satomura defeated Mercedes Martinez with a Scorpion Rising.

Episode 2

Io Shirai defeated Zeuxis with her pendant moonsault.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li with a double Fujiwara armbar.

Tegan Nox defeated Nicole Matthews with a series of moves including a headbutt, a cannonball in the corner, and a Shining Wizard.

Mia Yim defeated Kaitlyn with a knee-bar submission move after kicking out of a spear.

Episode 3 - Quarterfinal

Meiko Satomura defeated Lacey Lane with a Death Valley Bomb. Lane received a round of applause from the crowd after the match.

Io Shirai defeated Deonna Purrazzo with double knees following with the moonsault.

Toni Storm defeated Mia Yim with a snap suplex and double underhook bomb. The crowd chanted “please sign Mia” wanting to see more of her.

Rhea Ripley defeated Tegan Nox. The match ended when Nox suffered a serious injury to her knee. Later WWE confirmed that she had a broken leg that knocked her out of the tournament.

Episode 4 - Semifinal

Triple H kicked off the show applauding the hard work of the 32 ladies to make Mae Young Classic so much success. He acknowledged the unfortunate injury that Tegan Nox suffered in the quarterfinal round. Semifinal matchups went as follows,

Toni Storm defeated Meiko Satomura with a Tiger Bomb. She was happy to beat a female legend on the grandest stage of WWE. The first MYC winner Kairi Sane came out to greet Toni Storm congratulating her for the finals.

Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley who received negative reactions from the crowd. Io came back from a superplex and pushed Rhea to the top rope. Thereafter the double knees and moonsault handed her the win. She received the same greet from Kairi Sane.

So the final matchup of Mae Young Classic II is all set for October 28th. Tony Storm will take on Io Shirai at the Evolution PPV. The semi-final taping went off the air with Triple H congratulating the two ladies as they pose for photos.

We remind you again that all of the above spoilers will be brought to you as video-on-demand on WWE Network from September 5th onwards. It's still unknown whether they will release episodes one by one or in a chunk like last year. Whatever the way it is, it should be a huge boost for retaining subscriptions for WWE Network once Summerslam gets over.