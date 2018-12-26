Steel cage match and John Cena’s return set on WWE Raw & Smackdown

A steel cage match is now being advertised on next week’s WWE Raw. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will continue their rivalry through another match with a stipulation attached to it. Tons of steel will surround the ring which both the superstars can use to gain an advantage.

One can win the match via pinfall or submission or by simply escaping the cage. The loser does not have to be necessarily be pinned or submitted in this kind of match which also takes place under No-Disqualification rules.

Drew McIntyre is said to be one of the protected guys on WWE Raw who is not having a good time prior to TLC. Thanks to Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler, he has had a couple of losses over the past few weeks. So this is perfect opportunity for him to get back his position on the show with a dominant win. He will be desperate to defeat his former buddy by any means.

But then again, we can’t rule out the presence of Finn Balor that can decide the outcome of the match. So both the competitors of this steel cage match stands 50-50 chance at this point. One thing can be assured that this match is going to be extremely physical with fuming bad blood between the two competitors.

Another good news for the fans is the comeback of John Cena on WWE Raw programming. Vince McMahon confirmed the same in a vignette on the show in the Christmas Eve edition. But he never mentioned that the return will happen on the New Year’s Eve edition. Rather the current advertisements suggest, he will show up one week later on WWE Raw.

John Cena has been included to appear on the first episode of WWE Raw on January 7th. The show will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. He is also being advertised to appear at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on the January 14th episode.

Plus, last night’s airing of Smackdown confirmed that he will return on the blue brand on January 1st episode at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With Royal Rumble looming around, we expect him to be added on more televised shows in due course.