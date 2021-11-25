Stephanie McMahon provides health update on WWE Legend Triple H

It was later reported that the Cerebral Assassin of WWE suffered a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue that, in turn, forced the surgery procedure. WWE’s statement also noted how he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon gave an update on her husband Triple H’s condition with a short statement, “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking.”

Two weeks following the surgery, Triple H, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development himself posted an update on Twitter saying that he’s overwhelmed by the support.

I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)

See you soon 🙏❤️ — Triple H (@TripleH) September 21, 2021

The Game also expected to be back to work soon, but no definite timetable was provided. A few days ago, footage shot by a construction worker of the site of the new WWE headquarters building in New York was spread online.

The McMahon family including Triple H were spotted there to survey the new site. The move from WWE’s original headquarters in Connecticut is expected to take place in 2022.

There’s no confirmed update when exactly Triple H will resume his role at NXT that has been revamped in recent times under the leadership of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.

Only time will tell how the 14-time world champion will get into this new mix and put his own creative inputs. While Triple H is away from the scene, Stephanie McMahon continues to play her corporate duties in the WWE.

She was recently announced as a member of Adweek’s 2021 Most Powerful Women in Sports with 34 women including names like Olympic Gymnast and cover athlete Simone Biles and NBC Sports Broadcaster Maria Taylor.

Before that, Steph, WWE's Chief Brand Officer also ranked second in Forbes’ list for influential figures of 2021 in sports.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, started dating in 2000 during their scripted romance angle on TV.

The couple got married three years later and also have three daughters, named Aurora Rose Levesque (born 2006), Murphy Claire Levesque (born 2008), and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque (born 2010).