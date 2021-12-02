Stephanie McMahon reveals Ronda Rousey’s current WWE status

The only female UFC Hall of Famer has been absent from the WWE programme for almost three years as many fans have become curious to know about her current status with the company. Stephanie McMahon was asked about the same while appearing on the Adam’s Apple podcast.

While discussing the likes of the mainstream WWE athletes like Rousey and more, the Stephanie said that there’s no official word on when Rousey will be back. But she will receive a warm welcome when it happens, “as long as she stays away from me.”

There’s an on-screen animosity between the WWE head-honcho and the Baddest Woman on the Planet as the latter broke her arms.

Prior to that, Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle also defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlemania 34.

One year later, WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019 marked the final appearance for Rousey in a WWE ring where she lost the RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat also featuring Charlotte Flair.

At one point she was expected to be back for WrestleMania 37 as WWE president & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated this past April that she would be returning in the near future, but then she announced her pregnancy.

Later in September, Rousey with her husband Travis Browne gave birth to her daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne.

As reported earlier, the original WWE contract of Ronda Rousey expired back on April 10, 2021, which was Night One for Wrestlemania 37. There’s no update on whether or not the former champion has signed an extension to the deal with the company.

The superstar herself spoke on a Facebook Live feed, recently and doubted whether she is still technically employed by the WWE. Regardless of the status of her contract, she remains in touch with Stephanie McMahon often.

As for her return to in-ring action, the only-female WWE Evolution PPV main-eventer gave a short reaction.

“I don’t know. When I feel like it. Eventually, when I feel like. I don’t know.” (quotes POST Wrestling)