Stomping Grounds low ticket sales gives headache to WWE

According to Ticketmaster, plenty of seats are still available for the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Tickets are being sold at the price of $27, $37, $57, $77, $92, $152, $227, $352, $502 and $652. Only the last two ranges' tickets were bought whereas WWE is finding it hard to stock out the rest.

Additional reports from wrestlingINC.com pointed out significant reasons behind the low interest for Stomping Grounds. Firstly, fans are not interested 'to dish out top dollar' for matches that they can enjoy on TV considering the card is filled up rematches from recent past.

Secondly, there has been a lack of interest for the fans mostly around the United States on the contents Monday Night Raw or Smackdown Live that it turn, is not motivating them to buy pay-per-view tickets. They have an additional option with AEW that has hit like a storm in the pro-wrestling world, anyway.

So, WWE's plan to host the brand new event at the beginning of summer that might have already backfired. Here is more information on low ticket-selling via the source,

"Stomping Grounds takes place on June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The arena has a capacity of 23,000, but WWE will likely set up for somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000. The arena seats 10,000 for football events, 19,100 for hockey events, and just over 20,000 for basketball and indoor soccer events."

Only one each episode remaining for both Raw and Smackdown prior to the PPV event, things are not likely to change abruptly giving a boost to the sell. However, WWE must give full efforts on their programming to invest the fans to the upcoming show that may set up the groundworks for summer's biggest event, Summerslam.

Here are the current matches announced for inaugural Stomping Grounds show on WWE Network:

WWE Universal Title Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Special Referee: TBA by Corbin

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre