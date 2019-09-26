Stone Cold added on Smackdown FOX, teases one last WWE match

Austin had a couple of returns on WWE TV this year on the occasion of Raw celebration in July followed up by the big comeback of WWE to the historic Madison Square Garden arena. So, October 4 marks his third appearance in 2019. It looks like WWE has listened to his pledge of getting involved on weekly TV to boost up viewership. Numerous other legends will also join him on the FOX premiere episode eyeing 3 million-plus views. As of now, the stacked card next SmackDown stands as follows,

* Appearances by several WWE Hall of Famers, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Bill Goldberg Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match (Loser leaves WWE)

There's still no update in which capacity Stone Cold will be involved during the SmackDown debut. But it looks like the WWE Hall of Famer is ready to experience the fun this squared circle has to offer. In the latest edition of Steve Austin Podcast, he alluded to compete in one more match.

There's no doubt that it will be one auspicious occasion if perhaps the most popular WWE superstar of all-time steps his foot into the pro-wrestling ring, once again. A lot of people have asked him about being in good shape during recent show-ups. So he isn't wiping out the chances of competing in more match,

"For the last couple of weeks, down there at the RAW reunion in Tampa, down there at the Madison Square Garden show at Monday Night RAW - people always ask me, 'Hey man, you're still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?' And I tell them, 'Man.' I say, 'You know, it's a tough thing to think about.' Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured. Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord – I'm in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they use to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes," Stone Cold said. (courtesy of WrestlingINC.com)

The last time Stone Cold wrestled in a match was against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. A concussed neck forced to slow down wrestling stint, thereafter. But he continued to be involved in physical capacities since he was medically cleared. Even at this point, there’s reportedly no bar for the veteran superstar from the WWE doctors' standpoint when it comes to in-ring competition. So the next Saudi Arabia pay-per-view inching closer, you never know whether The Texas Rattlesnake is going to be an inclusion to the match card.