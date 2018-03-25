Stone Cold-McMahon rivalry to be recreated by Stephanie-Rousey

Back in the day, Mr. McMahon was the ultimate villainous persona on the WWE TV. On the other hand, Stone Cold was the most popular figure in the pro-wrestling world who encountered things put over by The Boss. We have seen plenty of interesting altercations between the pair which will always remain, in the memory of the hardcore fans.

Apparently, the thinking is that the officials are willing to make the newly started feud between Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey, much similar to the infamous feud from the Attitude Era. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this stating that this would take the Raw commissioner’s status to a whole new level with a mainstream sports name standing against her.

Back in the day, the presence of Mike Tyson, Arnold Schwarzenegger in the WWE made Mr. McMahon, a world-famous personality. This time around, the same should happen with Stephanie McMahon, as well. Considering this, it is evident that a stretched rivalry will be seen between these two in the future.

Check out the quotes from the source,

“Rousey is a major sports star. The idea that she was the single most searched female athlete in the U.S. on the Internet in 2017, a year she never competed and for the most part laid low in, speaks volumes. The idea for the program is to make Stephanie a star outside of just the pro wrestling world.”

You should remember that how much the WWE fans loved the segment of Ronda Rousey beating down the billion dollar princess at Wrestlemania 31 which was the birthplace of this feud. The same was continued from Elimination Chamber onwards and received much appreciation, too.

Stephanie McMahon is the global representative of the WWE brand who works tirelessly to make the brand, more mainstream. This is why she is picked to attend most of the global campaigns of the company. With the storyline angle with Ronda Rousey, this entrepreneur woman will take her status to a whole new limit if things go by proper planning.