Stone Cold Steve Austin confirmed to return on WWE Raw 25th anniversary

Bengaluru, Jan 11: WWE Raw will celebrate the 25th anniversary which is a milestone in the television history. The brainchild of Vince McMahon has gone on to become the longest-running weekly episode in the history.

Being the global phenomenon that it is today, it's needless to say that a grand celebration will be thrown on this occasion.

As reported earlier, for the first time ever, WWE Raw will be hosted from two different venues, simultaneously in a live format. The Manhattan Center and the Barclays Center in New York City will be the two venues where multiple pro-wrestling legends will gather to hype up the occasion.

Previously, the likes of Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels were announced to appear. To the much delight of the WWE fans, none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin has been added to the show. He used to be most of the fans' childhood hero and a comeback to Monday Night Raw would be a must-watch.

To establish WWE Raw as a brand, Stone Cold did have a huge role in carrying the show for a long time. Attitude Era belonged to him until he was forced to retire earlier due to a neck injury. Check out the confirmation of his appearance on WWE.com,

“Stone Cold Steve Austin, the cornerstone of The Attitude Era and one of the most iconic Superstars in its history — the following WWE Legends are confirmed for Raw 25, emanating from the Manhattan Center and the Barclays Center on Jan. 22, live on USA Network.

Don’t miss any of the action in this celebration of the longest-running weekly episodic program in U.S. prime-time television history on Raw 25, Jan. 22 at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

The last time the Texas Rattlesnake appeared on the flagship show was in 2015 before Hell in a Cell PPV. Afterward, he had a big segment at Wrestlemania 32 to entertain the fans. This time too, we expect the legend to engage in his pendant antics so that we can revisit the old days of WWE Raw.



A celebration is in order because some HUGE legends are joining the party for #RAW25! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/5H04QqQlva — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2018

Apart from Stone Cold gracing the show, WWE also released a list of the numerous superstars will appear on the WWE Raw 25th anniversary. This is also going to be the go home episode for Royal Rumble which means there will be a lot of actions in-store for us. Check out the confirmed superstars, here,

The Undertaker

D-Generation X

Jim Ross

Jerry Lawler

The Dudley Boyz

Ric Flair

Scott Hall and Kevin Nash

The Bella Twins

The New Age Outlaws

Ron Simmons

JBL