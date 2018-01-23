Stone Cold Steve Austin raised some hell on WWE Raw 25

Bengaluru, January 23: The addition of Stone Cold Steve Austin to WWE Raw 25th anniversary was a huge boost to the show as he is the most favorite star to most of the fans of the Attitude Era.

The marquee player of the Attitude and Ruthless Agression era helped a lot to raise the popularity of the flagship program with his unique style during the late 90s and early 2000s.

So, whenever he return it’s a must watch for the fans as no one showcase their attitude better than him. Another point to be noted for his appearance was the classic rivalry against Mr. McMahon that is said to be the best amongst all that happened on WWE Raw, over the years.

So, the crowd definitely wanted to see these two in the ring at the same time, once again and received it. The opening segment witnessed the whole McMahon family present in the ring. Shane and Stephanie were the first ones to come out to welcome their father, Vince McMahon, the man who is responsible for this empire.

The crowd started chanting Vince's name thanking him for this. But The Boss was classy as ever and did not like the appreciation since he does not like being patted on his back. The commissioner also wanted to give him a pleasant surprise which was also declined.

When he was supposed to leave the ring, the iconic glass-shattering sound played and the arena erupted. The crowd greeted Stone Cold Steve Austin to a thunderous reception. He made his trademark pose in the four corners and then went on confront Mr. McMahon to a huge cheer from the crowd.

It was evident that the crowd were demanding for Stone Cold to stun McMahon. As Vince is pretty old now, he didn't want to be in Austin's presence. However, the youngest man in the ring, Shane McMahon turned out to be the one to digest the first stunner.

Vince was about to leave the ring but stopped to celebrate with Stone Cold and received the much-anticipated stunner. Shane McMahon rose to his feet to receive the last stunner of the night as the crowd went crazy. Stone Cold ''raised some hell'' in his trademark style before leaving the ring giving a moment to remember for years to come.