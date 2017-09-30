Storyline and casting details of upcoming season of WWE Total Divas

Bengaluru, September 30: The Total Divas show started its journey back in the year 2013 focusing on the daily lives of the WWE female superstars. This year, it will mark the seventh season of the show for the popular reality TV series. It will start airing on the E Network from November 1st onwards the very next week when Total Bellas season gets wrapped up.

As always, The Bella Twins, Nikki & Brie Bella will be the central characters of the show. The star cast of Maryse, Lana, Naomi, Natalya has been retained from the previous season. The newest members of this season are Carmella, Nia Jax, and Alexa Bliss.

Recently, the E Network has revealed some of the details of the upcoming storylines from the show. All the members of the Total Divas will travel a lot, this time around to find new directions in their life which would help to overcome a lot of problems.

The Bella Twins will deal with a phobia, FOMO (Fear of missing out). Both of them are on a hiatus from the WWE for a long time now and they are quite insecure about their current WWE status. Plus, Brie will deal with her motherhood fallouts whereas Nikki will be seen preparing for Dancing with the Stars show.

Maryse and The Miz will be robbed for the second time in their career to come to a decision of moving to Las Vegas from California. The Miz will not agree to his wife causing a friction. Rusev will be seen begging for a baby with Lana whereas Lana has received the recent opportunity to perform as a solo superstar on Smackdown. So, she will be torn while making decisions.

Little Miss Bliss is coming to @TotalDivas this November. New season, more Bliss. What could be better? 😉😈 pic.twitter.com/kAjQJsHTnd — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 19, 2017

Naomi will deal with problems to maintain her personal life since she will remain the champion for the post-Wrestlemania season. The rivalry between her and Natalya over the Smackdown women’s title will be an integral part of this season of Total Divas.

Carmella and his partner Big Cass will be dealing problems over building a new house whereas Nia Jax will find it difficult get hooked up with someone. Finally, Alexa Bliss, the headliner of the Raw Women’s division will have personal problems when her partner Buddy Murphey forces her to marry him in the peak time of her career.