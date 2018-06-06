Summer 2018 schedule for Ronda Rousey in the WWE

However, if WWE had executed that plan, it would have backfired on them. Being such a huge name and coming from the MMA background, the fans did not expect her to be seen on Raw so regularly. They believed she will take the same path as the Beast incarnate and be involved in limited capacity which would have made them turn against the company.

But that wasn't the case, Ronda Rousey has been seen in almost all the episodes of WWE Raw. She got her first title opportunity due to her commitment to the WWE. Nia Jax challenged her for the title at the bygone NBC Universal Upfronts event, where the pair were there to represent the company.

After the official confirmation of the match, we saw her appearing on WWE Raw very regularly and this schedule will continue for her throughout the summer. If the current reports are true, then she will feature in numerous televised shows as well as the house shows from the flagship brand.

A schedule was released by ringsidenews.com which suggested that she has stuck to her words. At the beginning of her WWE career, Ronda Rousey did not want any special treatment. She wanted the same schedule like any other female superstar on the WWE Raw roster. The officials have listened to it.

Check out the entire appearance schedule of the 'baddest woman of the planet' for 2018 summer,

* RAW: June 11, in Little Rock, AR

* Money in the Bank: June 17, in Chicago, Illinois

* RAW: June 18 in Grand Rapids, MI

* Live Event: June 24 in Anaheim, CA

* RAW: June 25 in San Diego, CA

* Live Event: July 7 in New York City, NY

* Live Event: July 8 in Bridgeport, CT

* RAW: July 16 in Buffalo, NY

* RAW: August 20 in Brooklyn NY

* RAW: August 27 in Toronto, CA

* Live Event: August 29 in London, England

* Live Event: August 31 in Osaka, Japan

These appearances include the first-time visit in the United Kingdom and Japan, too. If these are any indications then we expect to see her becoming the champion sooner than later. There's no doubt that Ronda Rousey is the favorite to win at MITB PPV event. So, we might witness history on that night as she walks out with Women's Championship.