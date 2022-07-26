Summerslam 2022: WWE Legend booked in new match; Updated card

WWE has confirmed that The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio) will face The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match this Saturday at SummerSlam 2022.

This week's Raw from MSG opened for Rey Mysterio with a promo session where he sent out heartfelt messages to the fans, his family, the late great Eddie Guerrero, and others that influenced him in his career.

Judgment Day expectedly crashed in the segment as they were scheduled for a match against Rey and Dominik. The father-son duo then picked up a win in the tag team match against Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Rey got the pin-fall win after hitting his pendant 619 followed by a top-rope Frogsplash.

The celebration would then continue at the backstage area where we spotted Rey’s wife Angie, his daughter Aalyah, and other family and friends. A returning Rhea Ripley crashed the party who also mocked Rey by wearing Eddie’s “I’m Your Papi!” shirt.

An altercation between Aalyah and Ripley, allowed Balor and Priest to pounce on the Mysterios for another attack. Priest put Rey with a powerbomb through a table after which the backstage officials arrived at the scene to check on the victims.

Afterward, it was announced that Judgment Day and The Mysterios will culminate in their heated rivalry with another tag team match at Summerslam. But this time around, the bout will be contested under No DQ rules which means anything will be legal.

While this allows Rhea Ripley to get involved in the tag team match, chances are also there that WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be back on board to settle his score with Judgment Day and neutralize the scene in favor of The Mysterios.





WWE Summerslam 2022 Premium Live Event takes place this Saturday, July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The updated match card following this week’s Raw goes as follows,

– Last Man Standing Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Mr. Money In The Bank Theory

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits (Jeff Jarrett will be the Special Guest Referee)

– Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– No DQ Match: The Mysterios (Dominik and Rey Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)

– The Miz vs. Logan Paul

– Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee









image caption: Rey Mysterio announced for a match at Summerslam 2022 (image courtesy WWE.com)