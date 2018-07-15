Summerslam ad reveals outcome for WWE title match at Extreme Rules

Before we get to the show next month, we have a stopover at the Extreme Rules PPV event. This is the last WWE Network exclusive before Summerslam. The outcome of this show will definitely have an impact for future storylines. One such instance has occurred after the web world most probably revealed the potential outcome of the WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules.

AJ Styles will defend his WWE title against Rusev in a first-time ever title bout this Sunday. Rusev became the new number-one contender after he won a Gauntlet Match on Smackdown Live. WWE fans were more than happy as the creative team finally added him to the main event picture after a long wait. But he is unlikely to come out as the champion at Extreme Rules.

A Summerslam advertisement is doing the rounds on the internet which reveals the WWE Championship match for Summerslam. It shows AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe is set for the title contest at the August PPV. This means that AJ Styles will leave Extreme Rule as the champion. WWE fans would definitely like to see Rusev as the champion. But he will have to wait for some more time to capture the most prestigious title present in sports entertainment.

However, WWE Universe should be happy that they will finally get the AJ Styles-Samoa Joe rivalry. This is another dream feud for the pro-wrestling fans between two veteran pro-wrestlers. Ever since Joe was drafted to Smackdown earlier this year, the rivalry was expected and the officials are finally giving it to us next month.

Another promo hints of a rematch between these two at Hell in a Cell in the month of September. The match in the demonic steel-structure indicates that these two will engage in a long rivalry through the summer. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is expected to be the one to dethrone AJ Styles from the title reign which started in November last year.