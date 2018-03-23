Summerslam ticket reveals Brock Lesnar’s WWE future

With the uncertainty on his future, it is almost certain that the one-year long title run for the beast incarnate will come to an end on April 7 for sure. In 2015, the same scenario happened when a 3-year deal came to an end, but that time Lesnar re-signed with the company and continued performing at the top-most level.

This time around, the situation is quite different as the behemoth might be determined to go back to the UFC promotion, yet again. Hence, his departure might be evident, at one point. To elaborate more specifically, ESPN Reporter Arash Markazi gathered more evidence to show Lesnar's impending exit.

He posted a video of the Summerslam ticket which is already out. As seen in the below tweet, the Conqueror is not seen in it. Considering he is the marquee attraction of the big PPV shows, his absence from the poster hints that he will no longer be a part of the WWE.

The first look at a WWE SummerSlam ticket featuring Ronda Rousey. The event takes place August 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/Um9lfmVGsI — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2018

Ever since Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE in 2012, Summerslam has been a show he definitely is involved. He main-evented the second biggest PPV of the year for multiple times in the span of last six years. So, his face not being included means either he does not intend to extend his deal or the company is not willing to reveal his status to the audience.

The main-event stars that have been advertised for Summerslam are Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns etc. So, another name missing from the fray is none other than John Cena, which indicates that the franchise player will continue his part-time role in the company.

With Brock Lesnar leaving the company, most of the above-mentioned names are likely to be inserted into the main event spotlight. As of now, negotiations of a new deal with the reigning Universal Champion has been given to Triple H, the EVP of talent relations. Hopefully, he will be successful while convincing Paul Heyman's client.