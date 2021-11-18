Survivor Series 2021: Randy Orton to break major record at WWE PPV

The third-generation wrestler is a multi-time world champion who already solidified his spot as a first-ballot future WWE Hall of Famer.

In his 40s, Randy Orton has been in the WWE for nearly two decades who will perform, next at the company’s yearly tradition of Survivor Series, this Sunday night. This will help the legendary superstar to make an all-time record in WWE history.

At Survivor Series 2021, Randy Orton will be the superstar to make the most appearances in a WWF/WWE PPV. Currently, he and WWE Hall of Famer Kane are tied with 176 pay-per-view appearances in the WWE.

During the scheduled appearance at WWE’s final Big-Four event, The Viper will have 177 PPV appearances to his name which will be a tremendous achievement in his career.

Orton is ahead of the likes of The Undertaker (174), Triple H (173), and John Cena (163) in terms of PPV appearances. And, considering that these names are either retired or part-timers, there is no one even close to catching up with the topper.

As noted, Randy Orton is one of the most accomplished superstars in the history of WWE. His first pay-per-view match was at SummerSlam 2003 where he competed inside the Elimination Chamber structure for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The following year, he captured the title to become the youngest world champion in the history of the WWE.

Since then, The Apex Predator of the WWE went on to become a 14-time world champion (won WWE Championship 10 times and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship four times).

The 2-time Royal Rumble winner and a former Mr. Money in the Bank winner is also touted to be an 18th overall Grand Slam Champion and a 17th Triple Crown Champion in WWE.

At Survivor Series 2021, Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) will face their toughest challenge since becoming WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, back at Summerslam.

The pair will take on the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Raw vs. Smackdown themed non-title affair.

The team of Orton and Riddle are slightly having a disadvantage in this battle given that they have been performing as singles competitors for most of their career while The Usos are a bonafide tag team competitors.

Currently, the cousins of the Universal Champion Roman Reigns are in the middle of a record fifth reign with the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships.